2 winners (and 5 losers) from Panthers' capitulation against the Bills

Loser No. 2

Tre'von Moehrig - Carolina Panthers S

The Carolina Panthers' primary objective in Week 8 was to contain the Buffalo Bills' rushing attack. It needed to be a collective effort, but the size of the task awaiting Ejiro Evero's defense couldn't be overstated.

This was a game where Tre'von Moehrig needed to show why the Panthers gave him such a hefty contract in free agency. The safety has impressed in recent weeks, especially closer to the line of scrimmage. But it didn't take long to realize that this wasn't going to be his day.

Moehrig wasn't the only one who struggled to keep up with the Bills' rushing attack. But when the running back did reach the second level, Carolina's free-agent signing didn't have the angles to make a significant impact.

The entire defense looked lost, but Moehrig is held to a higher standard. He's experienced enough to shake it off, but another stern challenge awaits when the Panthers travel to take on Josh Jacobs and the Green Bay Packers in Week 9.

Winner No. 1

Tetairoa McMillan - Carolina Panthers WR

Not many came out of the game with much credit. The Panthers needed everyone to perform at their peak to stand a chance of keeping up with the Bills. That didn't happen, and the inevitable collapse came quickly.

There were a few bright spots. Not for the first time this season, first-round wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was one of them.

McMillan came as advertised. He was dynamic as a route-runner, displaying the required skills to gain just enough separation to make tough catches. The No. 8 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft looked like the only pass-catcher making explosive plays downfield, and things would have been even worse for Andy Dalton without him.

The former Arizona standout brought in seven receptions from 10 targets for 97 receiving yards. McMillan came close to finding the end zone but was halted near the goal line by Buffalo's stifling defense. Even so, this was another encouraging performance from the wideout amid the doom and gloom.

Loser No. 3

Carolina Panthers offensive line

The offensive line has once again proved its worth as a core part of Carolina's success. They've had to navigate some turbulence, but general manager Dan Morgan's successful mission to keep the group intact earlier this offseason had the desired effect.

There are now grave concerns. The protection in front of veteran quarterback Andy Dalton took some major hits against the Bills. They gave up seven sacks and conceded more pressures than arguably at any point during the 2025 campaign so far. If that wasn't bad enough, injuries completely decimated the unit at the worst possible time.

Stud right tackle Taylor Moton went out. Improving center Cade Mays was another. Their statuses moving forward are unclear, but it didn't take long for Dave Canales to confirm that versatile piece Brady Christensen had ruptured his Achilles tendon and is out for the season.

Fans will be hoping for good news on the other two, especially with the vaunted Green Bay Packers' defensive front up next.