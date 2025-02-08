3 ways the Carolina Panthers can help Bryce Young during 2025 offseason

Carolina Panthers need to acquire a number one receiver

The Carolina Panthers have been longing for a true number-one wide receiver since the departure of D.J. Moore in the blockbuster trade to the Chicago Bears in 2023. This was the sacrifice that resulted in the selection of Bryce Young at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Panthers attempted to acquire a potential number-one receiver in the 2024 offseason by trading for Diontae Johnson of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He started the season off swell, but his tenure with the franchise soured quickly. He was traded to the Baltimore Ravens and became the poster child for botching a contract year.

Adam Thielen has been Young’s most reliable target in his first two seasons so far. The former undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State has been exceptional, but he’s no spring chicken. He will be 35 years old when the season begins, which could be his last in the league.

The Panthers have several options if they choose to take the free-agent route. Tee Higgins, Chris Godwin, Amari Cooper, and Stefon Diggs are at the top end of the market.

The best option as far as future outlook and quality is Higgins. However, the Clemson product will be the most expensive receiver out of these players. Godwin, Cooper, and Diggs have all had their share of injuries but would still contribute nicely to the Panthers receiver room.

If the Panthers decide to use their No. 8 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft on a receiver, the clear option and runaway favorite is Tetairoa McMillan. The Arizona pass-catcher has a big frame at 6-foot-5 and has drawn comparisons to Atlanta Falcons wideout Drake London.

The Panthers could also take a very aggressive approach with their draft picks and trade for a wide receiver on another team. Fans have been clamoring for Dan Morgan to make a bold splash for Garrett Wilson of the New York Jets. He is a top-notch receiver and potentially the best overall weapon that could be available this offseason. Whether he'd be available or not is another matter.

A couple of other trade candidates could be D.K. Metcalf, Deebo Samuel, or George Pickens. These possibilities feel less likely than the more realistic options listed with free agency or the draft.

If the Panthers can acquire a true number-one receiver this offseason, Young’s numbers and the team's win total have a great chance of increasing. That might be enough to enter the wild-card picture when it's all said and done.