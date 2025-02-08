3 ways the Carolina Panthers can help Bryce Young during 2025 offseason

Carolina Panthers must vastly improve their defense

One could argue that the Carolina Panthers' performance in 2024 was bad enough to make them the worst defense of all time. And not many would disagree.

They gave up an NFL record 534 points throughout the entire campaign. This averaged out to over 31 points per game. The unit was devoid of talent or confidence. That's a dangerous combination.

A massive contributing factor to why the Panthers' defense looked horrendous was losing their anchor and potentially their best player, Derrick Brown. The Pro Bowler was injured for the campaign after the first game through a meniscus injury. This represented a brutal blow to Ejiro Evero's defense, specifically in stopping the run.

Another big piece lost for the year was Shaq Thompson, the team's undisputed locker room leader and second-longest serving player. The linebacker suffered a torn Achilles after the Week 3 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Losing two prominent performers was significant to a Panthers defense that had already had question marks entering the season.

The Panthers will have an opportunity to bolster their historically poor defense this offseason in free agency and the NFL Draft. Carolina could opt to take a potential star on defense at No. 8 overall depending on how the board falls.

If either Abdul Carter or Mason Graham are available, they would be no-brainer selections for Carolina and potential All-Pro players in the future. However, the chances of either falling into the Panthers' lap are slim to non-existent.

More realistic options with the No. 8 overall pick are Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker, or fellow Bulldog edge rusher Mykel Williams. There are a plethora of potential defensive players for the Panthers to acquire in free agency. General manager Dan Morgan has his work cut out for him in regards to revamping one of the worst defenses in league history.

If the Panthers defense improves to where they can play complimentary football, quarterback Bryce Young will benefit tremendously. The signal-caller and his offensive teammates practically had to score on every possession to win. If the future defense can get stops, more wins should stack up for the Panthers in 2025.

Young proved beyond all doubt he could be a franchise-caliber presence under center after a remarkable renaissance over the second half of 2024. He's not the finished article just yet and will be working hard to improve further in the coming months. The Panthers must also live up to their end of the bargain and enhance the supporting cast.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis