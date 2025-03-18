3 winners (and 2 losers) from the first wave of Panthers 2025 free agency

Loser No. 1

D.J. Johnson - Carolina Panthers OLB

The Carolina Panthers made improving their defense more important than anything else when free agency began. Dan Morgan had no other choice after watching Ejiro Evero's unit concede the most single-season points in NFL history and over 3,000 rushing yards.

Carolina solidified the defensive front with two notable additions. They also acquired Patrick Jones II, who joins an edge-rushing room consisting of Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum for what could be a productive trio.

Jones comes into the Panthers on the back of a career year with the Minnesota Vikings. He's got roots in the area and is eager to impress. The former Pittsburgh standout also knows D.J. Wonnum well from their time together with the NFC North club.

All signs point to a smooth transition for Jones. With the promise of more dynamic pass-rushers arriving via the 2025 NFL Draft, it doesn't exactly bode well for D.J. Johnson's future heading into the final year of his deal.

Johnson was a major reach for the Panthers at No. 80 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. He was an aging development projected expected to go in Day 3 or perhaps fail to hear his name called before previous general manager Scott Fitterer panicked. After failing to impress accordingly over his final two seasons, he could have his work cut out making the squad in 2025.

Winner No. 2

Derrick Brown - Carolina Panthers DL

Getting Derrick Brown back into the lineup will be like a new signing for the Panthers in 2025.

The Pro Bowl defensive lineman came into the 2024 campaign after breaking the NFL's single-season tackling record for players at the position. Unfortunately for the Auburn product, his momentum came screeching to a halt with a season-ending knee injury after just one game.

That was a body blow the Panthers couldn't recover from. Brown is expected to make a full recovery and will be raring to go next season. The dominant interior force will also be aided by some new additions alongside him on Carolina's 3-4 defensive front.

Brown will have a genuine nose tackle taking up space after the Panthers signed Bobby Brown III. This was an area they were sorely lacking. Having a space-eater capable of maintaining a core base is going to free up space for everyone to do damage.

Tershawn Wharton's presence opposite Brown should also help greatly. The Panthers might have overpaid for the player, but that doesn't detract from his potential. With A'Shawn Robinson and Shy Tuttle also on the rotation, coupled with the possibility of a draft prospect to strengthen the ranks, the former first-round pick has a much improved supporting cast.