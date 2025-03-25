5 Carolina Panthers firmly on the hot seat after frantic 2025 free agency

Austin Corbett - Carolina Panthers OL

It might seem strange to find Austin Corbett on this list after he re-signed with the Carolina Panthers this offseason. That's a big confidence boost for the veteran offensive lineman, but it does not detract from the pressure he's under entering the preparation period.

The Panthers kept faith with the offensive line that became an area of strength in 2024. Corbett got a new one-year deal despite finishing his third-straight campaign on injured reserve. That puts him in a good spot to be the team's starting center once again, even if this must be earned over the summer.

Cade Mays received a restricted free-agent tender from the Panthers. This means Dan Morgan can match any offer he receives from elsewhere. If nothing materializes, the former sixth-round pick will look to build on his newly acquired momentum after performing well when thrust into the spotlight last season.

Brady Christensen also re-signed. This was somewhat surprising considering his versatility could have been an asset to another team on the free-agent market. Fortunately for the Panthers, he loves living in the area and wanted to give it another year.

The BYU product spent time at the center spot last season and has played all five positions along the offensive line during his time in Carolina. Christensen won't be settling for a backup role, which places more pressure on Corbett to stay healthy and hit the ground running.

Trevin Wallace - Carolina Panthers LB

Dan Morgan got a mixed return from his first NFL Draft class. Most of them got valuable reps in a competitive environment, which should serve them well. However, nobody displayed the correct consistency to suggest potential dominance is in the offing.

Trevin Wallace got more playing time than initially anticipated as a rookie. Veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson suffered a torn Achilles against the Cincinnati Bengals. As it turned out, this was the last time he'd play for the Panthers after his decade-long association with the franchise ended this offseason.

That thrust Wallace into the limelight before he was ready. The former third-round pick flashed promise on occasion. He also went through some expected growing pains with the margins much finer than anything he encountered in college.

Wallace ended the campaign on injured reserve but is expected to be healthy for offseason activities. He'll have some competition to overcome before generating starting reps, with Christian Rozeboom reuniting with Ejiro Evero in free agency to compensate for Thompson's departure.

Speculation remains rampant about the Panthers targeting a second-level presence early in the 2025 NFL Draft. That'll make things more difficult for Wallace, but Carolina is reportedly confident he can develop further and become more impactful in Year 2 of his professional journey.