5 Carolina Panthers firmly on the hot seat after frantic 2025 free agency

A'Shawn Robinson - Carolina Panthers DL

It didn't take a nuclear physicist to figure out what the Carolina Panthers' biggest priority was going to be over free agency. Dan Morgan had to fix the defense, and this all started in the trenches.

The Panthers couldn't recover from the devastating blow of losing Pro Bowl lineman Derrick Brown to a season-ending injury after just one game. The unit was devoid of genuine starting-caliber quality or sufficient depth. And the poor on-field production spoke for itself.

Morgan recognized his role in this failure. He promised to address Carolina's defensive complications urgently. Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III go a long way to doing just that on Ejiro Evero's 3-4 front, which also turns up the heat on others looking for similar involvement.

That brings A'Shawn Robinson under the microscope. It was a disappointing first year in Carolina from last year's free-agent signing. While he flashed surprising ability as a pass rusher, there were equally as shocking frailties against the run that cannot be ignored.

Robinson has two more years and just $3 million in guarantees remaining. His contract was hard to get off after one season. If he loses his starting spot to Wharton or cannot raise performance levels accordingly, that won't be the case next spring.

Releasing Robinson in 2026 comes with $8.5 million in savings compared to $2 million in dead money. A big effort is needed to prevent this scenario from coming true.

Ejiro Evero - Carolina Panthers DC

Ejiro Evero got a reprieve from the Panthers this offseason. The defensive coordinator oversaw a historically bad campaign from his unit, conceding the most single-season points in NFL history and more than 3,000 rushing yards. Some fans were calling for change, but Dan Morgan and Dave Canales gave him a vote of confidence instead.

The Panthers don't believe Evero's 3-4 base scheme is the problem. They put the team's failings down to personnel — something Morgan looked to rectify immediately after the legal tampering window opened.

Morgan fortified every level of Evero's defense. He spent lavish sums on the defensive line, added another edge rusher, acquired a big-money safety, and also retained Mike Jackson Sr. to continue his blossoming cornerback partnership with Jaycee Horn. With the promise of more reinforcements coming via the 2025 NFL Draft, things are looking up from a defensive perspective.

That also means Evero won't have any excuses next time around.

Removing some assistant coaches was the sacrifice Carolina made instead of cutting ties with Evero. There are always scapegoats when failures are magnified. But if improvements don't arrive next season after some hefty investments, the coordinator will carry the can.

Evero will be all too aware of the repercussions if his defense cannot raise consistency. And if things don't start well, he might not last the season.

