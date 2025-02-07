5 Carolina Panthers on the hot seat entering pivotal 2025 offseason

A'Shawn Robinson - Carolina Panthers DL

Nobody aside from a select few on defense should consider themselves safe. The Carolina Panthers are expected to make big changes to the defensive personnel this offseason. That's what happens when you concede the most single-season points in NFL history.

This all starts in the trenches. The Panthers' 3-4 defensive front wasn't up to the required standard. Derrick Brown going down with a season-ending injury after just one game damaged their chances considerably. Carolina didn't have the personnel or the depth to compensate for this loss.

Dan Morgan stated his desire to urgently improve the defense and find playmakers on all three levels. Until the Panthers have a core 3-4 front capable of clogging space and being more impactful against the run, the same complications will emerge.

There is no room for sentiment. Everyone besides Brown on the defensive front should be nervously looking over their shoulders. This is a deep draft class for defensive linemen. Adding a genuine nose tackle via free agency would also benefit the team's chances considerably.

A'Shawn Robinson's situation is precarious. The veteran free-agent signing is close with Evero and flashed as a pass-rusher. Even so, the Panthers would be foolish not to examine possibilities for upgrades to provide Brown with a long-term partner.

Robinson has the size to potentially man the nose tackle spot. But the Super Bowl winner will be anxiously watching developments in the coming weeks before his status becomes clearer.

Xavier Legette - Carolina Panthers WR

Xavier Legette flashed promise as a rookie. The wide receiver was nowhere near the finished product coming into the Panthers. Unfortunately, his eventual first-round status meant that expectations were higher than he could initially match.

Legette went through some growing pains. He dropped passes in key moments and struggled to gain any momentum after the catch. This became an ongoing frustration throughout the campaign, but the former South Carolina standout is not a lost cause by any stretch of the imagination.

There were positives. Legette's ability to create separation was surprisingly good. He didn't come down with the football all the time, but the throwing windows were there. The wideout is a willing blocker on running plays and also makes his presence felt in the red zone. These are all things he can take into a pivotal offseason.

The Panthers will strengthen their wideout options. Dan Morgan wants a legitimate No. 1 option for quarterback Bryce Young. One or two depth pieces could emerge into something more. Unless Legette makes the necessary improvements, he could get unseated.

That might sound harsh, but it's the price of progress. Legette's physical attributes and exceptional work ethic should keep complications to a minimum. He'll also benefit enormously from his rollercoaster rookie experiences.