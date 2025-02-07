5 Carolina Panthers on the hot seat entering pivotal 2025 offseason

Shy Tuttle - Carolina Panthers DL

We've already spoken about the defensive line interior and the need to make significant changes regardless of whether Derrick Brown returns to the form of old or not. This was a complete catastrophe last season. The same again could jeopardize the Carolina Panthers' hopes of entering the NFC South title picture in 2025.

Until the Panthers figure this out, they'll remain on the fringes. The time for half-measures is over. Carolina has to treat this with the same urgency it gave the offensive line interior during Dan Morgan's first offseason at the helm.

Acquiring a genuine nose tackle represents a major statement of intent. Shy Tuttle's manned the spot over the last two seasons. For all Ejiro Evero's lack of personnel, sticking with the veteran as his anchor was nothing short of blind stubbornness and a leading catalyst behind the team's failings.

Tuttle is not a nose tackle. He doesn't have the mass or core strength to clog up space and absorb double teams. Everyone suffers as a result, so a drastic approach shift is needed.

The Panthers have to find better solutions to this problem. Tuttle will be nervously awaiting his fate, but don't be surprised if he's demoted or even released when it's all said and done.

Dan Morgan - Carolina Panthers GM

Much like the siauttaion wth Brandt Tilis, there isn't any immediate pressure on Dan Morgan's job status. That won't be the case if he doesn't maximize the upcoming recruitment period.

Morgan knew there was a significant amount of hard work ahead. He was part of the previous regime and knew what an ungodly mess Scott Fitterer left behind. The general manager acknowledged not every problem could be fixed in one offseason, which proved to be the case.

Most of Morgan's big investments came on offense. They needed to get a genuine evaluation of quarterback Bryce Young. That meant spending on the offensive line and acquiring playmakers to assist his cause.

That came at the expense of Carolina's defense, but Young demonstrated major improvements over the second half of 2024. He's not the finished product, so adding to his weapons is another big priority from Morgan's standpoint.

Defensively, it's a mess. Morgan must be ruthless. Aside from Jaycee Horn and Derrick Brown, nobody is a lock to start. Squeezing every last drop of value out of Carolina's salary-cap space and nine draft picks is critical.

Hopes are high that Morgan's vision can continue to flourish. But anything less than the correct acquisitions is going to come with potentially grave consequences attached.

