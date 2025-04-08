5 Panthers offseason additions who can outperform their pay grade in 2025

Christian Rozeboom - Carolina Panthers LB

2025 salary-cap hit: $2.5 million

Shaq Thomson's time with the Carolina Panthers ended this offseason. He was one of two remaining players from their 2015 run to the Super Bowl, but injury problems over the last two seasons left Dan Morgan with no option other than to go in a different direction.

Thompson's presence will be missed, especially in the locker room as one of the team's undisputed leaders. Replicating his production will be difficult, although there's hope Trevin Wallace can build on his rookie flashes to become a dependable starter alongside Josey Jewell.

The Panthers hedged their bets. Christian Rozeboom penned a one-year deal with the franchise to reunite with Ejiro Evero in free agency. They spent time together on the Los Angeles Rams, so there's an already-built trust and scheme familiarity to smooth his transition into a core rotational piece at worst.

In an ideal world, Rozeboom will provide assured special-teams production and help out on the defensive rotation alongside Jewell and Wallace. The Panthers could also add to the defensive second level at some stage during the 2025 NFL Draft, with Georgia's hybrid weapon Jalon Walker being heavily linked.

Time will tell on that. But either way, don't be surprised if Rozeboom makes a bigger contribution than most anticipate.

Rico Dowdle - Carolina Panthers RB

2025 salary-cap hit: $2.71 million

Dan Morgan spent most of the offseason finding solutions to Carolina's plethora of defensive frailties. But there was one notable offensive addition that went relatively unnoticed around the league.

The Panthers released veteran running back Miles Sanders when Brandt Tilis and his representatives couldn't work out a pay cut that suited everyone. Morgan struck with conviction for a ready-made replacement, signing Rico Dowdle to a one-year deal.

Sanders ended up replacing Dowdle on the Dallas Cowboys as he looks to galvanize his career. That won't concern the Panthers, who will be moving forward with the new addition and Chuba Hubbard to spearhead their backfield next season alongside quarterback Bryce Young.

This was a smart move from the Panthers. Jonathon Brooks looks set to miss the entire 2025 campaign after tearing his ACL for the second time. Dowdle provides short-term relief, and this gives the player a platform to potentially get a longer-term deal in Carolina or elsewhere next spring.

Dowdle is coming off a 1,000-yard rushing season with the Cowboys, which represented a huge surge from anything he's produced previously. This has the makings of a genuine one-two punch for Carolina capable of keeping both players fresh. If Morgan can find a pass-catching backfield threat during the 2025 NFL Draft, it'll round off the room nicely.