5 emerging candidates for the Carolina Panthers' first-round 2025 NFL Draft pick

Carolina Panthers could draft Mason Graham

Defensive Line | Michigan Wolverines

For many Carolina Panthers fans, this would be the dream scenario.

Heading into the NFL Scouting Combine, most expected Mason Graham to be a consensus top-five pick with the likelihood being he doesn't make it past the Jacksonville Jaguars. But his measurables brought this status into question.

The former Michigan Wolverine weighed in at 296 pounds, down from the 320 in Ann Arbor. His 32-inch arms also raised concerns. This could lead the player to fall into the lap of Carolina. In a recent article, Joe Person from The Athletic wrote that the Panthers would “love to see” Graham fall to No. 8.

If Graham somehow makes it to No. 8, this should be the easiest pick Dan Morgan makes over draft weekend. For too long now we’ve seen Carolina obsess when it comes to athletic traits and measurables as opposed to production and film. One look at the defensive lineman's college production should tell the Panthers everything they need to know.

Pairing Graham with the returning Derrick Brown and potentially a free-agency addition such as Milton Williams would give the Panthers a formidable defensive front. This would go some way to achieving Morgan's goal of revamping the defensive line the way he did with the offensive line last year.

Carolina Panthers could draft Shemar Stewart

Edge Rusher | Texas A&M Aggies

From a dream scenario at No. 8 to what some Panthers fans see as a nightmare pick.

Every year we see a prospect shoot up draft boards because of their performance at the NFL Scouting Combine. Just look at two years ago when the NFL world became enamored with quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Texas A&M’s Shemar Stewart seems to be the darling of 2025. At 6-foot-5 and 267 pounds, the edge rusher ran a 4.59-second 40-yard dash and had a 40-inch vertical leap — mind-blowing athleticism from the Miami native.

However, despite the traits, Stewart's production is nothing short of subpar.

In his three years with the Aggies, the pass-rusher totaled just 4.5 sacks — 1.5 each year. To put these numbers into context, the much-maligned D.J. Johnson had six sacks in his best season at Oregon, 1.5 more than Stewart had his entire college career.

Based on how Carolina has drafted in previous years, Stewart seems very much in play at No. 8. But for a roster lacking as much talent as it currently does, the prospect should be seen as a luxury pick. His tape and production don't represent someone who should be taken in the top 10.

Carolina has drafted in the past based on traits alone and it hasn't come off. Jonathon Mingo, Johnson, and Terrace Marshall Jr. immediately come to mind. Stewart is not in a position to impact this defense from day one. When you’re joining the worst defensive unit in the league as a top-10 pick, being a project isn’t an option.