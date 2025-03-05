5 emerging candidates for the Carolina Panthers' first-round 2025 NFL Draft pick

Carolina Panthers could draft Tetairoa McMillan

Wide Receiver | Arizona Wildcats

With the Carolina Panthers’ defense being as bad as it was in 2024, it seems many have become set on the idea that Dan Morgan will go with a defensive player at pick No. 8. But neglecting the offense — specifically the wide receiver room — wouldn't be smart.

The WR1 currently is still Adam Thielen. While he is as dependable as ever, he will be 35 years old once the season starts.

Jalen Coker defied expectations as an undrafted free agent and looks to be a key piece moving forward. Despite being taken in the first round, Xavier Legette flattered to deceive. While fans saw some highlights, there were concerning issues that must be addressed. It has only been one season, but the former South Carolina star doesn’t look like he’ll grow into a true WR1.

Carolina may add a WR1 in free agency, but the likes of Tee Higgins and Garrett Wilson are not available. If they can fortify the defense in free agency, the possibility of drafting Tetairoa McMillan would seem to grow.

The Panthers have lacked a deep ball threat since drafting Bryce Young. McMillan has some things to iron out in his game. Even so, he would immediately improve Carolina's receiving room and give the quarterback a viable option for the deep ball.

Carolina Panthers could draft Jalon Walker

Linebacker/Edge Rusher | Georgia Bulldogs

The name most linked to the Panthers since the offseason began has without doubt been Georgia prospect Jalon Walker. The Salisbury, North Carolina native has been a popular pick in various mock drafts and certainly fits into the “dawg” mantra that Dan Morgan wants.

Similar to Shemar Stewart, Walker didn’t have elite production at the collegiate level. Not only did he outperform him, but the hybrid linebacker/edge rusher was also part of Georga's defense stacked with future NFL talent. His 6.5 sacks in 2024 show the skillset is there.

The issue for Walker at the next level will be finding his role. At 6-foot-1 and 247 pounds, he is likely too small to be a full-time edge. This could see teams deploy him as a versatile weapon.

Frankie Luvu had immense success in both Carolina and the Washington Commanders. At 6-foot-3 and 236 pounds, there is comparable size to Walker.

One only had to watch Carolina last season to see how much they missed Luvu. It’s fair to argue that Walker would be a long-term replacement with a smooth transition.

Depending on how the board falls, Walker could be a trade-back option potentially in the early teens. But he is certainly a viable option for Carolina in the first round.

