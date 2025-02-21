5 free-agent running backs the Carolina Panthers must consider in 2025

Carolina Panthers must consider Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Exclusive Rights Free Agent

Fans should not expect the Carolina Panthers to make a jaw-dropping signing to bolster their running back room in free agency. They invested in Chuba Hubbard and Jonathon Brooks. Dan Morgan is probably looking for a stopgap until the former second-round selection returns from his torn ACL.

Finding a young player with potential could be a route for the Panthers to take. As previously mentioned, the 2025 NFL Draft seems like a realistic approach in pursuit of achieving this objective. But if Miles Sanders is cut as expected, Carolina needs more than one running back capable of making an impression.

Chris Rodriguez Jr. is an exclusive rights free agent. That means the Washington Commanders can extend an offer to the player to prevent him from negotiating with other teams. Considering the former sixth-round pick was cut before coming back and used sparingly in 2024, that offer might not arrive.

Rodriguez maximized his carries last season. He displayed solid on-field vision and his contact balance improved exponentially. Commanders fans were disappointed when the Kentucky product remained on the fringes despite their ground game falling flat down the stretch. That could mean he'll be deemed surplus to requirements once again.

The Panthers should examine Rodriguez's credentials in greater detail if he's allowed to test the market.

Carolina Panthers must consider Cam Akers

This isn't the deepest free-agent class for running backs. Dan Morgan might need to take a calculated risk with someone down on their luck if they eventually decide to remove Miles Sanders from the equation ahead of time.

Chuba Hubbard is an outstanding player who deserves endless credit for forcing his way into Carolina's long-term plans. He cannot do it alone, so adding through the draft and with a free agent boasting previous production is essential to ease this hefty burden.

Cam Akers looked like a potential star once upon a time. The dynamic dual-threat announced himself with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022 en route to 903 all-purpose yards and seven combined touchdowns. Unfortunately, the former second-round pick suffered a devastating injury that brought his momentum to an abrupt halt.

Akers has struggled to find a home since. He's bounced around the league with the Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans. While some of the explosiveness is gone, the Florida State product still averaged 4.6 yards per carry in Kevin O'Connell's offense last season.

This would be nothing more than a band-aid solution. But it wouldn't cost the Panthers much to find out if Akers has anything left in the tank at 25 years old.