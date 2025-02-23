5 free-agent tight ends the Carolina Panthers must consider in 2025

Carolina Panthers could sign Juwan Johnson

Bryce Young looked like a franchise quarterback over the second half of 2024. The Carolina Panthers believe he's got what it takes to lead this organization back to prominence. Surrounding him with the weapons needed to excel further is vital.

This is a long shot considering the money it might take, but Juwan Johnson is the sort of athletic difference-maker who could thrive with Young under center. The tight end put up career numbers despite the New Orleans Saints going through significant issues at the quarterback position. They are also up against it financially, so new head coach Kellen Moore might decide to go cheaper.

Johnson brought in 50 receptions for 548 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 2024. He's a willing blocker who knows how to put his size to good use. What the Panthers must figure out is whether his potential production within Dave Canales' schematic concepts justifies the expected salary coming his way.

The former undrafted free agent out of Oregon is expected to command an annual salary of $10.06 million per season on a three-year, $30.2 million deal according to Spotrac. That is way more than the Panthers could afford if Johnson emerges as a target of interest.

Carolina Panthers could sign Zach Ertz

If the Carolina Panthers opted to swing for the fences, then someone with Zach Ertz's glowing credentials could be a risk worth taking. Not many would have said that this time last year.

Ertz was at a career crossroads last offseason. He was released by the Arizona Cardinals and didn't find a new home until the Detroit Lions signed him as an emergency option when Sam LaPorta got injured during the playoffs. Many wondered if this would be the end of his career. Reuniting with Kliff Kingsbury on the Washington Commanders propelled the three-time Pro Bowler back to prominence.

The former second-round pick out of Stanford became an integral part of Washington's plans. Ertz developed encouraging chemistry with quarterback Jayden Daniels and embraced his role as a mentor-leader within the locker room. It's exactly what the player wanted when all hope seemed lost.

Ertz wants to continue playing and hopes something can be worked out with the Commanders. If they cannot reach an agreement, the Panthers should examine the possibility of bringing him on board if the money isn't too extortionate.

If Ertz has the same impact on Bryce Young and his experience helps Ja'Tavion Sanders make the adjustments needed, that's a win-win for the Panthers.

