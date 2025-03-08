5 free agents Carolina Panthers would ruin the 2025 offseason by signing

Carolina Panthers must avoid Aaron Jones

The Carolina Panthers have some work ahead regarding their running back options. This isn't what Dan Morgan had in mind after spending a second-round pick on Jonathon Brooks, but another devastating torn ACL must force the general manager into a pivot.

Chuba Hubbard is the No. 1 option after deservedly getting a four-year extension during the season. Raheem Blackshear wasn't tendered and will test free agency. Miles Sanders' future remains under a cloud, but the consensus opinion among reporters indicates he'll be released in the not-too-distant future.

The Panthers need another productive performer who can form a one-two punch with Hubbard in the backfield alongside Bryce Young. Aaron Jones is among the more high-profile names on the market. Carolina shouldn't seriously consider the player for several reasons.

Jones is 30 years old now with plenty of tread on the tires. He performed well for the Minnesota Vikings last season en route to 1,138 rushing yards and five touchdowns. But there's no telling how much this was down to Kevin O'Connell's scheme and the primary focus centering on their passing weapons such as Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson.

Considering the money Jones is likely to demand, the Panthers would be better off exploring options from a deep draft class instead.

Carolina Panthers must avoid DeMarcus Lawrence

It's no secret that the Panthers are looking for defensive help this off-season. Dan Morgan made that abundantly clear during his media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine. There's also a growing sense that the front-office leader will be aggressive in free agency to plug gaps with instant difference-makers.

This bears special significance in the trenches. The Panthers were dealt a devastating blow in Week 1 when Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown went out through injury. Ejiro Evero didn't have the quality or depth to compensate for this monumental loss.

The Panthers conceded more than 3,000 rushing yards at 179.8 per game. They couldn't stop anybody and not even the improved offensive production could mask these failings. Morgan has to do more for Evero this offseason despite the presence of A'Shawn Robinson and potential cut candidate Shy Tuttle.

DeMarcus Lawrence is a big name but not much else these days. The defensive lineman is 32 years old and enters free agency after spending his entire 11-year career with the Dallas Cowboys. His production decline over the last two seasons makes this too big of a risk for the upstart Panthers.

Lawrence will probably land on a team with more legitimate chances to contend. But his days of being highly paid are long gone.