5 free agents Carolina Panthers would ruin the 2025 offseason by signing

Carolina Panthers must avoid Joey Bosa

Teams are frantically trying to trim the fat and put themselves in a better financial position heading into free agency. The Los Angeles Chargers did just that by parting ways with prolific edge rusher Joey Bosa before free agency.

Bosa was among the league's most productive game-wreckers once upon a time. He was a devastating pass-rusher who demanded the sole focus of opposing protection schemes. Unfortunately, that's not the case anymore.

The former first-round pick out of Ohio State's final few years with the Chargers was blighted by injury. Bosa managed to feature 14 times in 2024, but the elite-level explosiveness and agility weren't nearly as evident. He's now looking for a new home and the Carolina Panthers need help on the edge despite having Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum to call upon.

This shouldn't enter the equation from Carolina's perspective. Bosa might not be interested despite the team's renaissance down the stretch, but this doesn't quite fit into what the Panthers are building right now.

Speculation remains about the Pro Bowler linking up with his brother Nick Bosa on the San Francisco 49ers. That seems more realistic than Bosa suiting up in Carolina. But there are too many risks attached to this signing even if he was interested.

Carolina Panthers must avoid Stefon Diggs

As previously mentioned, the Panthers need to find a legitimate difference-maker for quarterback Bryce Young this offseason. They have some nice pieces in the wide receiver room, but that won't be enough to get over the hump and into NFC South title contention.

Adam Thielen is sticking around after contemplating retirement, which represents a major boost considering his close bond with Young. Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette flashed promise as rookies and should improve with another offseason to hone their craft.

But again, that's not enough.

While the Panthers need to focus their primary investments on defense, they cannot ignore the need to find Young a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver. There are several intriguing options on the market, with the likes of D.K. Metcalf and Cooper Kupp also on the trade block for good measure.

Stefon Diggs needs no introduction. He emerged from a mid-round draft afterthought to a dominant pass-catcher with the Minnesota Vikings. Even so, there is far too much baggage attached to make him a realistic option in Carolina.

Diggs forced his way out of Minnesota and the Buffalo Bills. He's not exactly got the best locker room reputation from the outside looking in. The former Maryland standout is also coming off a torn ACL with the Houston Texans to further raise concern.

