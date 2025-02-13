5 genuine offseason positives Panthers GM Dan Morgan must exploit in 2025

Carolina Panthers' draft bounty

Dan Morgan made some difficult choices in his first year as general manager. The Carolina Panthers had to do something drastic to turn the tide. This saw the front-office figure decide on short-term hits for long-term prosperity.

Veterans on big money were released. Previously influential figures such as ferocious linebacker Frankie Luvu and out-of-favor safety Jeremy Chinn left in free agency. Morgan also traded Pro Bowl edge rusher Brian Burns to the New York Giants for far less than his perceived value.

That wasn't all.

When the Panthers were struggling before the 2024 trade deadline, Morgan looked to recoup more assets. Diontae Johnson's unhappiness saw him shipped for almost nothing to the Baltimore Ravens. Carolina also moved Jonathan Mingo to the Dallas Cowboys for a fourth-round selection.

This leaves the Panthers with nine picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. It's a rich bounty of assets that also includes the No. 8 overall selection. Maximizing these resources will go a long way to enhancing Carolina's chances of making strides next season.

It's a deep class for running backs, defensive linemen, and edge rushers. The Panthers need help at all three positions, so Morgan should address this via the college selection process.

Taking advantage of opportunities when they arrive is key. Focusing on talent over need will also serve Carolina well.

Carolina Panthers newfound stability

Instability became synonymous with the Carolina Panthers during David Tepper's ownership. The erratic billionaire was extremely hands-on to the team's detriment. He went through head coaches like old socks and couldn't seem to find the right formula in pursuit of getting this organization on the correct path.

Hiring a college coach and giving him carte blanche was a grave error in judgment. Going and an experienced retread (Frank Reich) over Steve Wilks — a supreme leader of men who galvanized the Panthers after Matt Rhule was fired — also blew up in his face.

A change of direction was needed. Dave Canales, Dan Morgan, and Brandt Tilis formed Carolina's new power trio. They had an aligned vision for the future and were collaborative in their approach. This brought some much-needed stability to the franchise.

Tepper is bullish about the future under this regime. He's giving the project time and, more importantly, is staying out of football affairs. Trust and continuity replaced chaos and confusion. It represented a breath of fresh air.

This is a decent selling point for Morgan. One could forgive free agents for avoiding Carolina thanks to the previous dysfunction. Now that there is hope for the future and things are being run differently, it's a much more attractive destination.