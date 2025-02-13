5 genuine offseason positives Panthers GM Dan Morgan must exploit in 2025

Carolina Panthers' potential franchise QB

Bryce Young looked down and out. The quarterback was mercifully benched by head coach Dave Canales after just two games in 2024. Talk of a potential trade and the Carolina Panthers drafting another signal-caller from the college ranks quickly followed around the media.

That was outside noise. Canales never gave up on Young behind the scenes. He was confident that taking the former Alabama star out of the firing line — giving him time to breathe and regain confidence away from the spotlight — would have the desired effect. Fortunately for the Panthers, it brought a positive response.

When veteran Andy Dalton was involved in an unfortunate car accident, Canales went back to Young. He didn't plan on wasting a second chance, seizing the moment and firmly establishing himself as Carolina's top guy under center.

Benching Young lit a fire under him. His improved poise, confidence, and conviction were astonishing. No moment was too big for the Heisman Trophy winner. He made believers of (almost) everybody.

This is exactly what the Panthers had in mind when they sacrificed a king's ransom to take Young at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. His impressive career renaissance is something Dan Morgan can take advantage of when the recruitment period commences.

Carolina Panthers' media perception

Players talk. Players read. Players watch sports talk shows and scroll social media. How a team is perceived by the media matters.

The Carolina Panthers haven't been shown in a good light over recent years. That's a major understatement.

They were ridiculed for poor performance and catastrophic management behind the scenes. David Tepper's constant meddling in football matters and his drink-throwing incident at the Jacksonville Jaguars brought shame to the billionaire's door. It also saw fans turn away in their droves, with opposition fans (and players) treating Bank of America Stadium like a tourist attraction rather than a hostile trip behind enemy lines.

Things are different now.

The Panthers are being run professionally with a clear structure. Dave Canales installed belief and competitiveness to a squad that was devoid of inspiration previously. There are some challenging hurdles left to overcome, but they are on the right track.

That's not going unnoticed by those in the media. The Panthers are a trendy pick for a wild-card spot and potentially win the NFC South with a strong offseason. It might not seem like much, but when one factors the other elements into the equation, players and their representatives won't be turning down Carolina outright anymore.

This team is on the up in more ways than one. Morgan must grasp this opportunity with both hands and bring the right characters on board in the coming months.

