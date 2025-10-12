5 major observations from Bryce Young's performance against the Cowboys

Bryce Young's first half

It was a decent enough first half from Bryce Young. The quarterback had another turnover, but this time, he wasn't the one to blame.

Young sent a ball straight into the hands of Tetairoa McMillan. Unfortunately, it went straight through the No. 8 overall selection's fingertips and was gratefully accepted by the Dallas Cowboys. That didn't stop the signal-caller from looking to his primary target on the next drive, resulting in the first regular-season touchdown of his professional career.

Aside from that, it was relatively pleasing. Young kept his eyes downfield, went through his progressions effectively, and made smart decisions. He took shots downfield when needed, and Rico Dowdle's rushing prowess enabled him to use play-action to his advantage.

This was reflected in Young's statistics. The passer rating would have been near 100.0 if not for the unfortunate pick, but it was a steady opening to the contest nonetheless.

75 percent completion

90 passing yards

1 touchdown

1 interception

0 sacks against

8 rushing yards (1 carry)

88.9 passer rating (ESPN)

The Carolina Panthers were down four at the half, but they were far from out of the fight. But if Carolina wanted to get themselves back into the contest, Dave Canales needed to take more risks and keep Dallas' defense on its toes.

Which brings us nicely to our next point...

Bryce Young's explosive plays

The Panthers wanted to make a statement to begin the third quarter. Dave Caneles loosened the reins, and Bryce Young was given the chance to make more explosive plays downfield. This is precisely what the signal-caller wanted.

It was almost the perfect drive. Young began by delivering a strike downfield to sixth-round rookie Jimmy Horn Jr. for a lofty gain. But his best was yet to come.

After a couple of decent runs, Young put his improvisation skills to good use. With pressure coming and the play breaking down, the Heisman Trophy winner got out of structure, gave himself some breathing space, and expertly found Rico Dowdle for the score.

9 ➡️ 5



📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/FFS21KfYvN — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 12, 2025

This series represented everything good about Young. The tempo was high, the decisions had conviction, and there was trust in his playmakers. More importantly, they delivered when it counted, coming through with the goods when their respective numbers were called.

It completely shifted the momentum. It put the Cowboys on the back foot and gave Ejiro Evero's previously-maligned unit something to defend. This sort of schematic style might be the recipe for success moving forward, especially if Young's momentum continues to grow with this same group of offensive weapons.