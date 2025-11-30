5 major observations from Bryce Young's performance against the Rams

Dave Canales played to Bryce Young's strengths

Much has been made about the dynamic between Bryce Young and head coach Dave Canales. Accusations about the Carolina Panthers not trusting the signal-caller enough have been rife in recent days. But in all honesty, it's just a lot of smoke without much substance attached.

Carolina's defeat to the San Francisco 49ers prompted Canales to alter his strategy significantly. The Panthers have a firm grasp of Young's strengths by now. Thankfully, in this one, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator played to them.

The Panthers adopted a run-heavy offense with great success. This allowed Young to dictate the tempo, something he does exceptionally well. Not every throw was accurate, but he got the football out quickly and on time. When opportunities to push the football downfield arose, there was genuine conviction in his mindset.

Canales doesn't need to get too cute with Young. He's a good game manager capable of moving the chains methodically. While he might not ever become the elite difference-maker who can take over games almost single-handedly, there is more than one way to be successful in the NFL.

Carolina has to have the same approach after the bye week. Anything less is unnecessarily overcomplicating matters.

Bryce Young bounced back emphatically

Bryce Young was ridiculed and lambasted in equal measure by sections of the media after his wayward outing against the San Francisco 49ers. Fans were even starting to doubt his credentials, but the signal-caller answered all his critics with a highly positive performance versus a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

The Panthers pushed the Rams right to their limit. Young was surgical under center, displaying the sort of composure, poise, and escapability that made him such a coveted draft prospect once upon a time. He never flustered down the stretch, going toe to toe with Matthew Stafford and giving the Rams endless problems in the process.

The result was a stunning upset. Young might not have broken the franchise record for passing yards in this one, but one could say this outing was arguably more impressive than his dominant performance against the Atlanta Falcons. He also silenced his ever-growing list of doubters, at least for one week.

Carolina shocked the NFL to its foundations. They pulled off a memorable victory when most thought they would be obliterated. And when Young needed to come through in the clutch once again, his pinpoint throw to Jalen Coker ensured he delivered the goods.

And now, the Panthers are right in the thick of things.