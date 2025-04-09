5 NFL Draft prospects who could reunite with Bryce Young on the Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers could draft Jihaad Campbell

It's not just offensive players that could potentially reunite with Bryce Young on the Carolina Panthers in 2025. Dan Morgan's focused heavily on defense this offseason with good reason. Despite some useful additions, Ejiro Evero's unit still lacks explosiveness along the front seven.

Speculation is running rampant around the Panthers honing in on Jalon Walker at No. 8 overall. He ticks a lot of boxes and recently received a glowing reference from Dave Canales after a private meeting with the squad. Nothing is set in stone just yet, but reading between the lines isn't difficult.

Jihaad Campbell has similar qualities. A disappointing recent injury revelation could hurt his stock, but his credentials are up there with any defensive second-level prospect emerging from the draft this spring.

Campbell is instinctive, dynamic, and versatile. Like Walker, he's got experience as an edge rusher or an off-ball linebacker. He anticipates things extremely well and boasts enough closing speed to reach the contract point quickly. There's also an infectious energy to his game that's hard not to love.

It'll be interesting to see where Campbell ends up. He'd be a potential trade-down option for the Panthers. There are also murmurings about the player dropping into Day 2. That represents an absolute steal for anybody if this scenario came to fruition.

Carolina Panthers could draft Isaiah Bond

Of all the options on this list, Isaiah Bond is easily the most intriguing. He might also be available when the Panthers go on the clock in Round No. 2.

Bond began his college career working alongside Bryce Young in 2022, gaining 220 receiving yards and one touchdown from just 13 receptions. He had a more productive campaign with the Crimson Tide after that before transferring to Texas for what turned out to be his final campaign at this level.

The Panthers lack legitimate speed aside from Xavier Legette in their wideout room. Bond ticks those boxes, although he never matched some bold hype about breaking the record before the NFL Scouting Combine.

One thing that stands out when examining Bond's credentials is acceleration. He covers ground quickly and is extremely sharp out of his route stems. This enables the prospect to create separation and exploit mismatches when they arrive, which are easily transferable traits that could make an immediate impact.

The Panthers haven't done much to help Young this offseason. They've kept the offensive line intact, but that's about it. Acquiring someone with Bond's credentials, considering the familiarity between the two, would go a long way to rectifying this complication.

Carolina won't be the only one coveting Bond. If he's a primary target, they must be aggressive to secure his services.

