5 players the Carolina Panthers could have drafted over Xavier Legette 

Not taking Ladd McConkey with their first-round pick in last year's draft is something that Dan Morgan and his team may come to regret. Many who watched the player at Georgia had little doubt he’d succeed at the next level, despite being a little undersized.

Taken with the No. 34 overall pick by the Los Angeles Chargers, McConkey’s impact was immediate. He formed a stellar relationship with quarterback Justin Herbert, finishing the season with 82 receptions for 1,149 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. The wide receiver also broke the franchise record for most single-season receptions and yards by a rookie.

The former Bulldog also had an enormous impact in the Chargers' Wild Card playoff game, despite a 32-12 loss to the Houston Texas. McConkey had nine receptions for 197 receiving yards and a touchdown, breaking the NFL record for most yards by a rookie in a postseason contest.

The Carolina Panthers' wideout room struggled in 2024. It was led once again by Adam Thielen. Despite playing in just 10 games, he topped the team in receiving yards with 615. Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette flashed, but more is needed moving forward.

With the team's continued struggles to get open and create separation, a savvy operator like McConkey would have been vital for Bryce Young in his second season.

Carolina Panthers could have drafted Mike Sainristil

With many parts of this Carolina defensive unit, Ejiro Evero did not have adequate depth to deal with the swarm of injuries suffered throughout the 2024 season. The cornerback position was no different, and the release of veteran Troy Hill signified the Panthers were pivoting to youth.

Coming into the draft, Mike Sainristill was projected as one of the best slot corners. He was taken No. 50 overall by the Washington Commanders. After initially struggling early in the season, he moved to the outside where he performed much better.

The Commanders were one of the surprises of 2024, led by NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, Jayden Daniels. Washington made it to the NFC Championship game. Sainristill was a key part of the defense under new head coach Dan Quinn.

The former Michigan man had nine pass breakups last season, best for 11th in the league among cornerbacks. Similar to McConkey, the player made a name for himself in the postseason, picking off Jared Goff twice as Washington upset the Detroit Lions in the NFC divisional round.

Sainristil's rise as an outside corner could see him fall into the one who got away category. While Mike Jackson Sr. performed admirably after his trade from the Seattle Seahawks and was well worth his two-year extension, the Panthers could have found a long-term partner for Jaycee Horn with this selection.

