5 players who could reunite with Ejiro Evero on the Carolina Panthers in 2025

Carolina Panthers could sign Javonte Williams

It might not be just defensive players who link back up with Ejiro Evero this offseason.

The Carolina Panthers have an underrated need at the running back spot. Chuba Hubbard is the top dog and was more than deserving of the four-year extension he received during the season. Things are shaky at best behind the former Oklahoma State standout.

Miles Sanders performed well in Week 18 at the Atlanta Falcons. However, the veteran's overall body of work over the last two years and the savings attached to his early departure makes it likely he'll be a salary-cap casualty when push comes to shove.

There's also the concerning situation surrounding Jonathon Brooks to consider. The Panthers traded up to secure his services despite knowing he was working his way back from a torn ACL. The Texas product lasted two games and one snap before he tore the same ACL. He's not expected to be impactful in 2026, so another option is needed.

Javonte Williams is no stranger to the region having played his college football at North Carolina. The dual-threat looked set for superstardom as a rookie, accumulating 1,219 all-purpose yards and seven touchdowns. Injuries halted his momentum, but he's still managed 3,360 combined yards and 16 scores from 54 games — 29 of which he started.

The Broncos might retain him on a short-term deal to continue his backfield partnership with quarterback Bo Nix. If not, the Panthers could swoop with a short-term arrangement.

Carolina Panthers could sign D.J. Jones

Of all the names on this list, D.J. Jones is probably the most likely to end up in Carolina. This also fills a position of need for the franchise along their much-maligned defensive front.

The Panthers must find better starters and bolster depth in the defensive trenches. Shy Tuttle is not a nose tackle and could be released. A'Shawn Robinson is another potential cap casualty, although his surprising ability to generate pressure is something that should get him a reprieve.

Jones is a space-hogging force on the interior. The former sixth-round selection played nose tackle for Ejiro Evero on the Denver Broncos in 2022. He forms a core base and can absorb double teams effectively. He's also got surprising athleticism to get into the backfield when opportunities arise.

Several respected insiders have touted Jones as someone who will get the Panthers' attention if he doesn't get extended by the Broncos. This looks like a good fit, but it could cost Carolina a lot based on projections.

Spotrac put Jones' market value as $11.17 million on a one-year deal. That's on the pricey side, but the Panthers are desperate for a genuine nose tackle. Not getting one (or two) throughout the upcoming recruitment period is organizational malpractice.

