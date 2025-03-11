5 remaining players Carolina Panthers can target on Day 2 of NFL free agency

Carolina Panthers could sign Tyler Lockett

As previously mentioned, the Carolina Panthers have stood pat at the wide receiver position so far. Perhaps they are looking for better value. Perhaps they have some draft prospects in mind with nine selections at Dan Morgan's disposal. Perhaps it's a combination of both.

Bryce Young needs more weapons. The Panthers need playmakers capable of getting open consistently. Although he's past the peak of his powers, Tyler Lockett's familiarity with the coaching staff could see him become a possible candidate to join the ranks.

Dave Canales worked with Lockett closely during their time together on the Seattle Seahawks. Morgan was part of the front office that drafted him. His leadership speaks for itself. The wideout's production might be regressing, but there's some merit to adding him onto the offensive rotation in 2025.

Lockett can get open. He makes things happen with the football in his hands. He can stretch the field when needed, although this is becoming less frequent due to his advancing years.

The receiver options aren't exactly plentiful on the open market. Having some comfort with Lockett might be enough to warrant a short-term commitment from the Panthers' perspective.

This wouldn't prevent the Panthers from drafting another receiver. It just means they have a dependable insurance policy.

Carolina Panthers could sign Kyzir White

The Panthers made some notable defensive additions soon after the legal tampering window opened. One position went overlooked compared to the rest.

Carolina needs help at the linebacker spots. Josey Jewell and Trevin Wallace come with some promise, but that won't be enough. This bears special significance considering the Panthers ended team leader Shaq Thompson's decade-long stint with the organization.

Again, they could be looking at the draft for reinforcements. Jalon Walker and Jihaad Campbell are being strongly linked to the Panthers. This would provide Evero with explosiveness that's sorely lacking at the defensive second level currently.

If the Panthers want to find some value in the remaining veteran pool, Kyzir White is a potential option. The former fourth-round pick is coming off a career year with 137 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and nine tackles for loss. There are some deficiencies in coverage, but his presence would instantly improve Carolina's woeful run-stopping.

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly looking to extend White. Time is of the essence with other teams potentially lurking. Whether the Panthers are one of them remains to be seen.

White, Wallace, and Jewell could be a decent linebacking trio behind Carolina's much-improved defensive front. But don't be surprised if Morgan waits until the draft.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis