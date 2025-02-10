5 Super Bowl stars the Carolina Panthers must target in 2025 free agency

Carolina Panthers must target Justin Reid

Big changes are coming to the Carolina Panthers' safety room this offseason. Don't be surprised if two new starters are sought and perhaps another depth piece for good measure.

Xavier Woods is out of contract and might not return. Jordan Fuller and Nick Scott didn't meet even modest expectations and should be cast aside without much fanfare attached. Sam Franklin Jr.'s locker room influence and special teams prowess will result in an extension of some kind.

Morgan won't get a better opportunity to hit the reset button. Adding a promising prospect via the college ranks is almost guaranteed. The Panthers also need a proven performer from the veteran pool if they decide to move on from Woods.

Justin Reid ticks the boxes and more. The explosive safety was one of the few shining lights on an otherwise dismal Super Bowl performance from the Kansas City Chiefs. He was never found wanting for effort and made some crucial plays in key moments when running back Saquon Barkley found open space.

The former third-round pick out of Stanford will be the top safety on the market if Kansas City can't work out an extension. Reid is projected to get around $17.1 million per season on his next contract. That's on the pricey side, but the benefits would be substantial.

Carolina Panthers must target Josh Sweat

Adding to the pass-rushing room is something the Panthers must accomplish this offseason. Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum formed a decent tandem over the second half of 2024. That should not stop Dan Morgan from finding suitable upgrades if the right opportunities present themselves.

The Panthers don't have any legitimate depth behind Clowney and Wonnum. This is a deep draft class for defensive linemen and edge rushers that Morgan should take advantage of. But given the fact that Ejiro Evero enters the 2025 campaign with no margin for error, making a big splash in free agency cannot be completely dismissed either.

That brings Josh Sweat firmly under the microscope. The Eagles' edge rusher was nothing short of sensational during the Super Bowl, creating havoc in pass-rushing situations and causing endless problems for Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Sweat could get extended by the Eagles, but they won't be able to keep everyone. If he tests the market, a bidding war for his services won't be too far behind. And the Panthers would be wise to inquire about the possibility.

The former fourth-round pick out of Florida State is expected to get $18.8 million per season on his next deal. That's a lot, but the Panthers need to invest in their pass rush as a matter of urgency this spring.

