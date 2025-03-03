5 surging NFL Combine standouts the Carolina Panthers must consider in 2025

Carolina Panthers must consider Nick Emmanwori

Safety | South Carolina Gamecocks

Big alterations are expected within the Carolina Panthers' safety corps this offseason. Dan Morgan has one player with starting production under contract currently, and he's an undrafted free agent who was brought along gradually throughout his rookie campaign.

Demani Richardson has obvious potential, but he cannot do it alone. Xavier Woods, Nick Scott, and Jordan Fuller won't be back. Sam Franklin Jr. should be extended for his special teams performances if nothing else, even if his production on the defensive rotation isn't up to the required standard.

Expect the Panthers to address this in free agency and the draft. An almost complete overhaul dictates as much, which brings Nick Emmanwori firmly under the microscope.

Emmanwori is no stranger to Panthers fans having played his college football for the South Carolina Gamecocks. He's a physically dominant enforcer on the backend with the flair for the big moment. It was no surprise to see him shine during drills at the NFL Scouting Combine.

The prospect ranked first among all participating safeties in production, athletic, and overall scores. More importantly, this matches Emmanwori's outstanding tape through a prolific college career.

Again, this would be a trade-down option for the Panthers rather than taking him at No. 8. But if the defensive trenches are fixed in free agency, that couldn't be completely dismissed if there's genuine conviction.

Carolina Panthers must consider Maxwell Hairston

Cornerback | Kentucky Wildcats

Finding another dynamic cornerback should also be high on the Carolina Panthers' list of objectives throughout the offseason. This need becomes more pressing if Mike Jackson Sr. takes his chances elsewhere in free agency.

The Panthers want to keep Jackson around, but it's dependent on the money involved. Carolina released Dane Jackson after just one season, which was the right call but further depleted the group. Jaycee Horn is the one constant, who could get a lucrative new contract ahead of time at some stage during the offseason.

A big splash in the cornerback room couldn't be dismissed. Going down the draft route is another, with Maxwell Hairston's performance at the NFL Scouting Combine making scouts and front office personnel sit up and take notice.

Hairston blazed a trail in his 40-yard dash. There are some concerns about his size, coming in at 5-foot-11 and 183 pounds. This brings back memories of Emmanuel Forbes Jr.'s lack of prototypical size and how his early career has unfolded.

The Panthers need to be convinced Hairston's size won't go against him in the pros, especially considering he's now tabbed as a late first-round pick. But again, he's only in contention if the Panthers trade down from No. 8 or up from the second round.

