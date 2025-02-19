5 wide receiver options for Panthers with Tee Higgins officially off the board

Carolina Panthers could sign Tutu Atwell

Proven veterans with one or two more years of good production left could look elsewhere even if the Carolina Panthers make them an offer. There is optimism surrounding the organization after years of decay under David Teoper's ownership. However, they are some way off from entering the Super Bowl picture just yet.

Dan Morgan must focus his attention on guys heading into the second contract with the potential to flourish with more responsibilities on their shoulders. That's not a guaranteed home run, but it comes with more long-term potential attached.

Tutu Atwell is an intriguing option. The former second-round selection did nothing wrong with the Los Angeles Rams this season. When he got the necessary involvement early in 2024, his numbers took a surge forward. But he became a secondary factor once again when Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua returned to the fold.

This represents a good chance for Atwell to start fresh with the promise of consistent involvement elsewhere. The Louisville product is also unlikely to cost the earth with a projected market value of $4.04 million per year on his next deal.

Atwell's receiving grade of 73.1 from Pro Football Focus represented a step in the right direction. He might only be scratching the surface of his true potential, so the Panthers could do far worse.

Carolina Panthers could sign Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is the wild card on this list. The physically imposing wide receiver has been something of an enigma during his first four seasons in the NFL. There are times when he looks almost unstoppable. There are others where one wonders why he's on a pro roster.

Westbrook-Ikhine's efforts for the Tennessee Titans were the best of his career so far. The former undrafted free agent out of Indiana maximized targets when they arrived, becoming a notable deep threat through a combination of size and explosiveness. His biggest improvement came in the red zone en route to nine touchdowns — a career-high by a considerable margin.

This is a trip into the proverbial unknown for Carolina or anyone else eager to examine Westbrook-Ikhine's skill set in greater detail.

He's been a rotational piece from a target standpoint but nothing more throughout his career, although his snap counts have been over 70 percent in each of the last three seasons. What Dan Morgan and his staff must decide is whether the obvious athletic attributes at his disposal can become something more within Dave Canales' schematic concepts.

Westbrook-Ikhine wouldn't solve every problem. But with a market value of $3.92 million per season, it won't cost the Panthers much to find out one way or another.

