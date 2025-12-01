5 winners (and 2 losers) from Panthers' stunning upset over the Rams

Winner No. 2

Derrick Brown - Carolina Panthers DL

Nobody associated with the Carolina Panthers needs reminding about Derrick Brown's importance to the team's long-term aspirations. The Pro Bowl defensive lineman is playing as well as anyone in the league right now, and he was at his brilliant best in Week 13 as head coach Dave Canales' squad made the most impactful statement of the season.

Brown has brute strength that cannot be taught. His anticipation skills are growing by the week. He also managed to come up with a game-changing forced fumble on quarterback Matthew Stafford that was expertly scooped up by edge rusher D.J. Wonnum.

This is another fine example of Brown's dominance. The big players come up with big plays when the game is on the line. The 2020 first-round pick stepped up when his team needed him most, and if he finishes the campaign strongly after the bye week, more individual honors could be coming his way when the season concludes.

Loser No. 1

Jake Curhan - Carolina Panthers OL

The Panthers were once again forced to make changes to their offensive line in this one. Chandler Zavala, going to injured reserve, left an opening at the right guard position. Austin Corbett had to stay at center with Cade Mays out, so it was a next-man-up situation fans were monitoring closely.

Jake Curhan got the nod, which brought intrigue. The 6-foot-6 presence has performed well during limited involvement this season, so Carolina was confident that he could fill the void. There were a few decent moments, but the production was inconsistent at best.

Thankfully, it didn't matter, and not having Taylor Moton manning the edge for most of the second half didn't help either. But with so many injuries along the offensive line, the Panthers might have no option other than to keep Curhan in the lineup over their final four games of the campaign.

Winner No. 3

Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers RB

Rico Dowdle might have moved into the lead running back role, but head coach Dave Canales' faith in Chuba Hubbard hasn't wavered whatsoever. And the established veteran repaid this with an outstanding contribution to Carolina's mesmerizing triumph at Bank of America Stadium.

Hubbard has started to look a lot more like his old self in recent weeks. The calf issue suffered earlier in the campaign took some time to shake off, but the explosiveness and purposeful rushing style have now returned. And the Rams had a tough time keeping him in check.

The 2021 fourth-round pick gained 83 rushing yards from 17 carries. Hubbard also took a quick screen pass from Bryce Young to the house, which kicked the Panthers into life when Los Angeles was beginning to generate momentum. If Carolina wants to clinch the NFC South, they'll need all this and more from the backfield threat after the bye.