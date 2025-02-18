Bryce Young's growth and 4 reasons Panthers are an attractive destination in 2025

Carolina Panthers have stability

One of the biggest complications that caused the Carolina Panthers' freefall under David Tepper's ownership centered on stability. The billionaire hedge fund manager might be a thriving businessman, but he had no clue how to run an NFL franchise successfully.

Tepper wanted to win immediately. He failed to grasp the magnitude of the situation and felt he was always the smartest guy in the room. He was impatient, petulant, and everything in between. The Panthers went from a respectable operation to a national disgrace.

This forced Tepper to accept some harsh truths. His meddling wasn't bearing fruit. It was time to take a back seat and let the football people run things as they saw fit. That represented a breath of fresh air and brought much-needed stability heading into the 2025 offseason.

The Panthers were not involved in the hiring cycle. They weren't looking for a new head coach or general manager for the first time in years. They also have a potential franchise quarterback after Bryce Young's outstanding performances.

That is a strong selling point for the Panthers this offseason. Stability across the franchise is everything. No team gets very far without it — just look at the first few years of Tepper's leadership as a prime example of that.

Carolina Panthers have ambition

Wallowing among the NFL's bottom feeders saw the Panthers' fanbase become increasingly disillusioned. They turned away in their droves and Bank of America Stadium became a prominent tourist attraction for opposition supporters rather than an intimidating environment. They voted with their feet, refusing to give up any more of their hard-earned money for such a woeful football product.

The tide is turning in that regard. Ambition replaced accepting their fate. The Panthers weren't a rollover over the second half of 2024. They got blown out just twice and took some legitimate playoff hopefuls to the brink. Dave Canales' men didn't win every game, but it represented a seismic shift in the right direction.

Hopes are high that the Panthers can build around their young core and get the franchise back among the contenders. It wasn't going to be a quick fix, but the spine of Carolina's roster is good and those behind the scenes are incredibly driven. That needs to come across during discussions with potential free-agent additions.

Dan Morgan wants the Panthers to be feared around the league again. He wants the logo to cause apprehension to any visiting team. This drive and purpose represent a solid foundation from which to build.