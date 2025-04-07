Carolina Panthers 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft: Maximizing resources edition

Carolina Panthers draft Miles Frazier

Offensive Line | LSU Tigers

Round No. 5 | Pick No. 146

The Carolina Panthers brought back all of their notable contributors along the offensive line this offseason. This was a shrewd move by general manager Dan Morgan, especially considering the improvements made across the protection in front of quarterback Bryce Young.

That said, no team should ever settle. The Panthers don't have a dire need for offensive line reinforcements. That doesn't mean Morgan won't be looking for some value lower down the order to help bolster depth. Getting complacent is not an option.

Miles Frazier could be an intriguing option at this juncture. The LSU prospect brings versatility, playing almost every position before settling at the guard spot. He packs a powerful punch at the contact point and thrives at the second level on running plays.

Frazier's lack of agility will hurt his stock slightly. But with some extra technical polish working with offensive line coach Joe Gilbert, there's a lot to like about his hopes.

Carolina Panthers draft Brashard Smith

Running Back | SMU Mustangs

Round No. 5 | Pick No. 163

Signing Rico Dowdle should help the Panthers firmly establish their run-first identity under head coach Dave Canales. Considering the presence of Chuba Hubbard in the running back room, this has the makings of a productive tandem capable of keeping one another fresh during a grueling campaign.

With Miles Sanders released as expected and Jonathon Brooks set to miss the 2025 campaign with another torn ACL, the Panthers need another threat capable of becoming an asset in the passing game. Raheem Blackshear got re-signed, but this might be for his kick-return duties more than anything else.

Brashard Smith is an explosive athlete well worth the risk at this part of the draft. His previous experience as a wide receiver makes him a prolific short-area route-runner out of the backfield. He's explosive in open spaces and has enough creativity to make things happen with the football in his hands.

Asking him to be a genuine RB1 is a stretch, but the Panthers could focus on making him a pass-catching specialist and dangerous special-teams player.

Carolina Panthers draft Nazir Stackhouse

Defensive Line | Georgia Bulldogs

Round No. 7 | Pick No. 230

The Panthers finally signed a genuine nose tackle at long last this offseason. Fans have been demanding this for the best part of two years. Dan Morgan finally obliged by bringing Bobby Brown III from the Los Angeles Rams in free agency.

This went relatively overlooked compared to other arrivals, but it could be the most important when it's all said and done. Considering Shy Tuttle's performance levels as the team's anchor on Ejiro Evero's 3-4 front, finding a better backup if Brown gets hurt would be smart.

Nazir Stackhouse could be the answer. The Georgia prospect excelled in the nose tackle role with the Bulldogs. He didn't fill up the stat sheet, but his ability to absorb blocks and clog up space provided the team's dynamic edge rushers with more room to make plays.

Stackhouse is the definition of an unsung hero. Wherever the player lands, he'll probably catch on quickly.

