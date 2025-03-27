Derrick Brown and 4 Panthers with soaring stock after 2025 offseason moves

Tommy Tremble - Carolina Panthers TE

There was some uncertainty regarding Tommy Tremble's future this offseason. Most thought his status was hanging in the balance after a relatively underwhelming four years with the squad.

The tight end once again flashed promise but nothing more in 2024, which was the last year of his rookie deal. Dan Morgan initially hinted that the Carolina Panthers were going to let him test the market. But something forced them into a change in approach.

The former third-round pick signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract extension that includes a $4 million signing bonus and $8 million guaranteed. Tremble will carry cap hits of $3.69 million and $6.66 million over the next two years. This represents a leap of faith from the franchise to see if his untapped potential can finally be realized.

Tremble is expected to form a partnership with Ja'Tavion Sanders. The Panthers will add to the group during the 2025 NFL Draft, but the money attached to his deal indicates a big role could be in the offing with another season to develop under Dave Canales' coaching staff.

That might be more focused on blocking after Ian Thomas' long association with the Panthers mercifully ended with a move to the Las Vegas Raiders. This is an area where Tremble thrives while also showing athletic promise in the passing game. It'll be interesting to see what comes next after getting a reprieve from those in power.

Xavier Legette - Carolina Panthers WR

Fans have been clamoring for the Panthers to bolster their wide receiver room this offseason. Dan Morgan was right to focus his attention on improving the defense after an embarrassing 2024 campaign. Even so, there's growing unrest regarding the lack of urgency to provide quarterback Bryce Young with the upgraded weapons needed to thrive.

The Panthers kept faith with the options at their disposal. They retained Tommy Tremble to couple with Ja'Tavion Sanders in the tight-end room. As for the wide receivers? David Moore's re-signing was the only notable transaction, and that didn't exactly shake the NFL to its foundations.

Carolina will probably address the skill positions at some stage during the 2025 NFL Draft. They could go into the veteran pool a little later down the line if those in power believe more is needed. That depends on the development of Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker.

Reports indicate the Panthers have confidence in both after they flashed as rookies. Legette has higher expectations on his shoulders as a first-round pick who went through more growing pains than Coker, an undrafted free agent who came to the fore quicker than expected.

Legette might not ever become a No. 1 wideout capable of striking fear into the opposition. But the Panthers' actions, or lack thereof, this offseason raise his urgency to repay this faith.