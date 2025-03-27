Derrick Brown and 4 Panthers with soaring stock after 2025 offseason moves

Jaycee Horn - Carolina Panthers CB

The Carolina Panthers placed a significant amount of faith in Jaycee Horn this offseason. After putting his injury concerns to one side and producing to elite levels as all around him on defense crumbled in 2024, the stud cornerback set his sights on a lucrative extension with one year remaining on his rookie deal.

Dan Morgan duly obliged, making Horn the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history. That only lasted for about a week after Derek Stingley Jr. got paid by the Houston Texans, but it was a substantial commitment nonetheless.

Horn goes from a potential player to a franchise cornerstone immediately. He's gone from a young defensive back learning his craft to an established locker room figure — someone others look to for inspiration in the biggest moments.

That's a different responsibility for Horn, but one he's going to relish. He'll have the same cornerback partner alongside him after the Panthers gave Mike Jackson Sr. a two-year deal to prevent him from leaving in free agency. Carolina also upgraded the safety room by spending big on Tre'von Moehrig with more reinforcements expected before, during, or after the 2025 NFL Draft.

With more money comes raised expectations. Horn proved last season he is more than ready.

Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers RB

Chuba Hubbard was a one-man show in the running back room last season. Miles Sanders' poor performances and Jonathon Brooks' unfortunate injury luck left the former fourth-round selection shouldering the load single-handed. He performed extremely well and got a new four-year deal for his efforts, but the Panthers needed more alongside him in the backfield.

Sanders was released with one year remaining on his deal and signed for the Dallas Cowboys. Brooks is set to most if not all of the 2025 campaign after suffering another torn ACL in his third game back. Most thought the Panthers might rectify this need during the draft. Dan Morgan had other ideas, signing Rico Dowdle to a one-year deal instead.

This brings significant intrigue. Dowdle gained over 1,000 rushing yards for the Cowboys last season and is an outstanding pass protector when the situation dictates. Hubbard remains the No. 1 option, but this provides the Panthers with a one-two punch that can set the tone within head coach Dave Canales' schematic concepts.

It might be worth the Panthers adding another running back from a deep draft class. Regardless, Dowdle and Hubbard will lead the way. Having another dependable veteran capable of picking up the slack and keeping the Oklahoma State product fresh is only going to help his cause.

