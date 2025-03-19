Grading the latest five Carolina Panthers' signings in 2025 free agency

Carolina Panthers reworked Adam Thielen's contract

Adam Thielen contemplated retirement after the 2024 season. The wide receiver remained highly productive and his leadership was immeasurable. After some serious thought, he's coming back for another go around.

And the Carolina Panthers have rewarded Thielen for his loyalty.

Thielen made no secret about why he came back. It wasn't for the money. It wasn't to pad his stats on an underachiever. He genuinely believes in the project and quarterback Bryce Young after the pair continued their flourishing relationship throughout the 2024 campaign.

The Panthers could have kept Thielen at his current price tag and let him ride out the last year of his deal. Instead, those in power recognized his influence and productivity by reworking his contract to give the former undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State a pay rise.

Few would argue that Thielen isn't deserving. He's one of the best route-runners around and is an exceptional mentor to the likes of Jalen Coker. The Panthers cannot be entirely dependent on the Pro Bowler next season, but he'll still have an important role to play.

Signing grade: A+

This was a classy move by the Panthers. It also sends a message to others that if they perform well, they will be rewarded accordingly.

Carolina Panthers re-signed David Moore

As previously mentioned, the Panthers haven't made any new signings in their wide receiver room as yet. There's still time for that to change, but it's a sign that those in power are higher on players like Xavier Legette than anyone outside the building.

The Panthers re-signed David Moore, who's a long-time associate of head coach Dave Canales from three previous stops. He played more than people anticipated last season and was steady enough. Carolina is hoping there's more to come by extending his agreement with the franchise.

Moore is never going to set the world alight. He struggled to create separation on occasion and suffered concentration issues in key moments last time around. Even though he's got another deal, the former seventh-round selection must prove himself all over again.

It would be a bombshell of epic proportions if the Panthers didn't add to their wide receiver options either in free agency, the trade market, or the 2025 NFL Draft. That's going to make life difficult for Moore, who might be the No. 4 option right now, but not for much longer.

Signing grade: B

Moore and Canales have a strong bond. But make no mistake, that won't be enough to book his spot on the roster if the performance levels don't match.

