3 forgotten Carolina Panthers players that could contribute in 2023
By Dean Jones
Deonte Brown - Carolina Panthers OL
It seems as if Deonte Brown has been around the Carolina Panthers forever. Off and on, anyway.
The mammoth offensive lineman came into the organization with a significant amount of intrigue as a sixth-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. However, it's not been the smoothest start to his professional journey thanks in no small part to weight issues and his commitment being called into question under the previous staff.
Considering how dominant Brown was at Alabama, this is nothing short of disappointing. He remains on the 90-man roster (currently at 88) heading into the preparation period, so this represents a last-chance saloon scenario he must take full advantage of.
Looking at the photos of Brown this offseason, he's lost plenty of weight in pursuit of catching the eye of new coaches. With Austin Corbett set to miss some regular season time, there could be a spot on the rotation going spare depending on who comes to the fore throughout training camp.
It's now or never for Brown. Perhaps a practice squad position is a more realistic target, but if it doesn't happen for the lineman with a clean slate among coaches who weren't around when he was drafted, his long-term future in Carolina looks especially bleak.