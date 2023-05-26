3 forgotten Carolina Panthers players that could contribute in 2023
By Dean Jones
Stantley Thomas-Oliver III - Carolina Panthers CB
Much has been made about the Carolina Panthers' lack of additions to the cornerback room in free agency or the 2023 NFL Draft. There is money available, but the staff might genuinely believe the team has enough with better coaches and a scheme that plays to their strengths.
This is a huge call to make given the complications suffered by most outside of Jaycee Horn last season. The forgotten man of the equation is Stantley Thomas-Oliver III, who's heading into the final year of his rookie deal and coming off a season where he featured just three times due to injury.
All signs point to the former seventh-round selection making a full recovery. While Thomas-Oliver's been used sparingly on the defensive rotation, he carved out a prominent special teams role for himself and is likely to do so again under the expert tutelage of Chris Tabor.
There's little doubt Thomas-Oliver will have grander ambitions than that. His size, length, and tackling ability also make him a decent scheme fit for Ejiro Evero if the production is up to the required standard in training camp and preseason games.
Others will also fancy their chances of more involvement given the questions surrounding the likes of Keith Taylor Jr. and C.J. Henderson. But don't write Thomas-Oliver off, either.