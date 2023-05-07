Panthers News: Adam Thielen, Bryce Young, draft rankings and Leonard Fournette
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers named best-fit for RB
While many expected the Carolina Panthers to select another running back during the 2023 NFL Draft, those in power seem confident in the team's current trio of Miles Sanders, Chuba Hubbard, and Raheem Blackshear headng into the new campaign.
However, the Panthers have plenty of salary-cap space to make another move should they wish. According to Lance Exley of Last Word on Sports, veteran free agent Leonard Fournette would be the best possible fit if this scenario did come to fruition.
"While some may argue that this backfield is stacked enough, you can never surround your rookie quarterback with enough talent. Fournette offers the perfect smash to Sanders’s dash and will be an asset if he goes down due to injury. While the Panthers finished middle of the league in rushing last season, that was with McCaffery for half the season and a breakout year from Foreman. With both players no longer on the roster the Panthers will have to add a player to help make up for that loss. Fournette could be just that free agent running back."- Lance Exley, Last Word on Sports
Fournette isn't getting any younger and there's a reason why he's still available at this stage of the offseason. However, his experience, ability to perform in the biggest moments, and knowledge of the NFC South from his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be useful assets to call upon.
Spending money on another cornerback or a productive edge rusher would be more prudent, one suspects. But if the money is right, Fournette is worth considering if he's willing to accept a backup role.