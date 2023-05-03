Panthers News: Bryce Young, Jammie Robinson, Matt Corral and Terrace Marshall
Bryce Young's perfect fit with Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young has the weight of the world on his shoulders after becoming the No. 1 overall selection chosen by those in power. The Carolina Panthers have placed a tremendous amount of faith in the quarterback after his exceptional college career at Alabama, but one cannot dismiss the possibility of some growing pains in keeping with most rookies that start right out of the gate.
The Panthers have a grand plan for Young. And after a sensational offseason of improvements across the board, NFL Network's draft analyst Buck Brooks stated there is no better place for the Heisman Trophy winner to come in and make a supreme impact immediately.
"It is hard to imagine a young quarterback beginning their career in a better situation than what is awaiting (Bryce) Young in Carolina. With an exceptional "think tank" sharing ideas with a creative offensive coordinator (Thomas Brown) who is well-versed in a quarterback-friendly system, the Panthers can design an offense that enables their new QB1 to feel comfortable from Day 1. "- Bucky Brooks via NFL.com
Brooks is absolutely right. This all-star staff means Young can lean on many experienced and progressive minds before assuming command under center in Week 1, which is almost guaranteed unless something drastic occurs beforehand.
This looks like a match made in heaven. Young is productive, intelligent, and willing to learn, which is a tremendous foundation from which to build en route to what will hopefully be a prolific career in Carolina.