Panthers News: Luke Kuechly, C.J. Stroud, QB conflict and TE impression
C.J. Stroud lauded by NFL executives
Given all the momentum surrounding Bryce Young, it appears as if C.J. Stroud is becoming an afterthought. However, that might be how the Carolina Panthers want it at this stage of the evaluation process.
The Ohio State product is set to visit the Panthers on Tuesday, which will be his last chance to impress those in power. Stroud's talent is undeniable - it's whether Carolina takes the safer prospect rather than going a little bolder for Young or even Anthony Richardson when push comes to shove.
When speaking to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, two front-office figures from around the league lauded Stroud's composure, accuracy, and overall clean production. Something that is sure to result in fierce war room debates before the Panthers make their choice final.
"Might be the cleanest prospect. Prototypical size (6-3, 214), arm, accuracy. Maybe not a premium athlete but might be a little underrated in that regard. He's impressive. Interviews very well, prepared. Needs to see the whole field better. Likes staying in the pocket and making reads. ... Probably looks the most like a polished NFL quarterback out of the class."- NFL executives, via ESPN
This is obviously smoke and mirrors season, which only adds to the suspense. Every Panthers fan has their favorite, but what became increasingly important this offseason was having the choice of any quarterback rather than relying on one falling into their laps at No. 9 overall.