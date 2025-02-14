Stay or go? Examining every Carolina Panthers free agent on offense in 2025

Tommy Tremble - Carolina Panthers TE

Tommy Tremble's been something of an enigma since joining the Carolina Panthers. The tight end has every athletic attribute imaginable. However, it's not come together consistently enough as yet.

Tremble's early development was mismanaged by Matt Rhule's regime. Injuries haven't helped his cause, but the flashes when called upon make it difficult for the Panthers to give up on the Notre Dame product entirely.

The 2021 third-round selection is an exceptional blocker. Tremble made his presence felt in the passing game when his target share was high. What the Panthers need to figure out is whether the upside is worth an extension.

Stay or go? Stay

Carolina would be foolish not to examine alternatives to go alongside Ja'Tavion Sanders in the tight-end room. But with Ian Thomas set to depart with little fanfare attached, the Panthers could offer Tremble a short-term agreement to see if he can flourish with coaching stability for the first time in his career.

Mike Boone - Carolina Panthers RB

The Panthers need to find running back reinforcements this offseason despite signing Chuba Hubbard to a four-year extension. That's not ideal, but Dan Morgan needs to pivot accordingly to ensure no backfield momentum is lost.

Miles Sanders looks like a salary-cap casualty considering the savings involved. Jonathon Brooks' rookie campaign ended in his third game back with another torn ACL. This is expected to keep him out for most if not all of the 2025 campaign.

This is a deep draft class for running backs and the Panthers have nine picks at their disposal. What that means for Mike Boone's future remains to be seen, but it doesn't look especially promising for the player following a minimal contribution in 2024.

Stay or go? Go

Boone shone during training camp, but that's about it. He could stick around as a camp body, although that becomes less likely if reinforcements arrive.

Dan Chisena - Carolina Panthers WR

As mentioned previously, the Panthers are expected to fortify their wide receiver corps this offseason. Dan Morgan must find a legitimate No. 1 option for Bryce Young entering a crucial Year 3 of his professional career. Adding to the complimentary pieces wouldn't be the worst idea in the world either.

That won't be good news for everybody. However, the fleeting contribution from Dan Chisena gives him a fighting chance of another summer with the organization in 2025.

Chisena didn't get anything more than four targets — three of which he brought in for 37 receiving yards, two first downs, and a 103.1 passer rating when targeted. He created separation and brought in some tough catches. It might not be enough for another go-around, but it doesn't hurt his chances that's for sure.

Stay or go? Stay

A chance is taken on Chisena here. This new deal wouldn't come with any guarantees whatsoever. But it does provide the wideout with a chance to firmly establish himself.

Velus Jones Jr. - Carolina Panthers RB

The Panthers had an injury crisis at the running back position late in the season. Jonathon Brooks suffered a second torn ACL on the same knee he spent a year rehabilitating and is set for another extended spell on the sidelines. Chuba Hubbard also showed the effects of a grueling campaign and was placed on injured reserve.

Drastic action was needed. Carolina turned to Velus Jones Jr., scooping him off the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad onto the 53-man roster.

Coming into a new club so late in the campaign wasn't easy. Jones was a backup/emergency option rather than someone capable of accumulating significant responsibilities immediately. The former Tennessee star got one carry for zero yards in the two games he was active.

Stay or go? Go

This one is pretty simple. Jones will once again be looking for alternative employment. It remains to be seen whether he gets another shot somewhere else.