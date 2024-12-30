2 winners (and 5 losers) from Carolina Panthers' defeat at the Buccaneers

Winner No. 2

Adam Thielen - Carolina Panthers WR

Adam Thielen is a high-level performer. The wide receiver didn't skip a beat upon his return to the lineup following a spell on injured reserve with a hamstring issue. It's no surprise that quarterback Bryce Young has flourished with his most trusted option in the passing game to depend upon.

Thielen's smooth route-running and ability to create separation quickly were on full display at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Carolina Panthers involved the former undrafted free agent heavily early on and he duly delivered. He's not the quickest anymore, but the player's supreme football IQ more than makes up for his lack of explosiveness.

Young has no trouble looking for Thielen in critical moments. The duo connected on two touchdown passes in the first half, which was as good as it got for Carolina during another dismal afternoon at the office.

The two-time Pro Bowler eventually finished with five receptions from six targets for 110 receiving yards and two scores. It proved just how valuable Thielen is despite his advancing years. Couple this with his exceptional leadership in the locker room, and it's not hard to see why the Panthers could keep him around in the final year of his deal in 2025.

Loser No. 5

Eddy Pineiro - Carolina Panthers K

Eddy Pineiro held out during the offseason due to reported unhappiness regarding his contract situation. Given the way he's been performing of late, the veteran kicker will be lucky to get a reprieve from the Panthers in 2025.

Pineiro might be the NFL's most accurate kicker statistically, but that's misleading. The former Florida star cannot be trusted beyond 40 yards in outdoor climates. He also displays nerves in key moments on occasion to further raise concerns about his long-term future with the franchise.

This was evident once again in Week 17 at the Buccaneers. The Panthers were starting to generate positivity at the end of the first half. They scored a touchdown, got the football back quickly, and managed to move the football enough to get into field goal range.

Momentum was building. Perhaps predictably, Pineiro fluffed his lines.

The Panthers have a big decision to make with Pineiro this offseason. Don't be surprised if Carolina has a new kicker by the time 2025 rolls around.

