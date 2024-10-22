2 winners (and 3 losers) from Carolina Panthers' defeat at Commanders
By Dean Jones
Being one of the NFL's worst teams is something the Carolina Panthers and their long-suffering fanbase are depressingly familiar with. They are dealing with serious injury issues across the board, but it's going to be a long road back before this team can think about being a respectable operation.
Dave Canales is facing increasing scrutiny. Things are somehow worse than last season under previous head coach Frank Reich. That's not what many thought would transpire after so much optimism over the offseason. The strain is beginning to show, but he cannot let this fall onto the shoulders of his demoralized playing staff.
Sunday's loss at the resurgent Washington Commanders was as bad as it gets. It looks even worse when one considers rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels got hurt on his opening drive, ruling him out for the entire game. It was a catastrophe from start to finish. There is a significant amount of hard work ahead to turn the tide.
With that being said, here are two winners and three losers from Carolina's latest capitulation in Week 7.
Winners and losers from Carolina Panthers' defeat at Commanders
Loser No. 1
Diontae Johnson - Carolina Panthers WR
Diontae Johnson came into the game dealing with several injury issues. The Carolina Panthers felt comfortable enough throwing him out there, but his contribution was a non-factor despite the concerns surrounding Washington's secondary heading into the contest.
Johnson caught just one ball from three targets for 17 receiving yards. He seemed to give up on a route that eventually led to Andy Dalton's second interception. The encouraging early chemistry between the Pro Bowl pass-catcher and his signal-caller disintegrated. And frustrations are growing.
The former third-round selection out of Toledo was quick to lay the blame at his teammates' door following the contest. Johnson's not shy in letting his feelings known. But the body language suggests that the wideout would relish the opportunity for a fresh start elsewhere before the trade deadline.
If the Panthers get word that he won't sign a new deal, this becomes a realistic possibility.