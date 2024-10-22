2 winners (and 3 losers) from Carolina Panthers' defeat at Commanders
By Dean Jones
Winner No. 2
Brady Christensen - Carolina Panthers OL
When Austin Corbett's promising start to the season ended abruptly with a torn bicep that sent him to injured reserve, the Carolina Panthers had to pivot once again at the center position. With no legitimate specialist on the roster, those in power turned to versatile offensive lineman Brady Christensen to fill the void.
Christensen didn't have much experience as the offensive line's anchor. He spent his college career at the left tackle spot and was deployed as a left guard more often than not in the pros. There was also the small matter of coming off a long-term injury to further raise concerns.
It's early days, but Christensen's been outstanding so far. There weren't many bright spots during another woeful outing at the Commanders, but the former third-round selection was one of them. He's yet to concede a penalty or sack from 140 snaps - something that is reflected in his exceptional 79.6 grade from Pro Football Focus.
Carolina's protection hasn't missed a beat despite Corbett and right tackle Taylor Moton missing time. Christensen's seamless transition to his new role is a big reason why.
Loser No. 3
Carolina Panthers defense
It was hard to single anyone out. The entire Panthers defense was nothing short of embarrassing. Under-strength or not, Ejiro Evero's unit is making fundamental mistakes normally associated with a high school team just starting.
Tackling is one of the core elements of defensive play. Get to the spot and bring down the opponent. It shouldn't be hard - especially with those who've made it to the pinnacle. However, it's something the Panthers cannot seem to accomplish effectively enough.
Even without rookie sensation Jayden Daniels under center, the Commanders got whatever they wanted versus this woeful group. Missing so many key personnel isn't ideal, but general manager Dan Morgan's decision to transition investment away from the defense is blowing up in his face. Not even an accomplished coach like Evero can make it work.
Giving up 421 yards of total offense - 214 of which came on the ground - isn't going to win many football games. They are capitulating weekly and giving up points at a historic rate. Significant changes are needed - and quickly - otherwise a situation could emerge where heads roll.