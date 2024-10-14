2 winners (and 3 losers) from Carolina Panthers' defeat vs. Falcons in Week 6
By Dean Jones
Winner No. 1
Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers RB
It seems for all the smart money as if the Carolina Panthers are heading for another losing season and a high-end draft pick in 2025 when it's all said and done. There's still a long way to go, but this is a poor football team devoid of talent or confidence.
There is a shining light amid the chaos. Chuba Hubbard continues to showcase his credentials as the team's No. 1 running back. Week 6 was another prime example, accumulating a 5.1 yards per carry average from 18 touches.
Dave Canales has been criticized for not deploying the former fourth-round selection enough. He came under fire again for going away from the ground game when it was proving so successful during a key drive that eventually ended with an Andy Dalton interception.
Hubbard finished the day with 92 rushing yards. He's arguably Carolina's most consistent performer through six games. That's not exactly a lofty bar for which to aim, but it's an encouraging sign nonetheless.
The Oklahoma State product is doing his chances of receiving a contract extension a tremendous amount of good. Whether that's in Carolina or elsewhere is anyone's guess, but Dan Morgan would be wise to keep him around despite drafting Jonathon Brooks in the second round if the same trend continues.
Loser No. 2
Carolina Panthers run defense
Stopping the run is a seemingly incapable task for the Panthers this season. Losing Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown and veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson for the entire campaign didn't help their cause, but it's not like this unit is blessed with legitimate talent of sufficient depth with everyone available.
This didn't go unnoticed by the Atlanta Falcons, who ran all over the Panthers to the tune of 198 rushing yards and three touchdowns from 38 combined touches. It's simply unacceptable and continues to hold Carolina back from making the defensive strides needed with coordinator Ejiro Evero leading the charge.
Shy Tuttle was inconsistent once again. A'Shawn Robinson doesn't look 100 percent and is struggling to make an impression. The outside linebackers in Evero's 3-4 system aren't setting the edge effectively enough. This is a recipe for disaster that shows no signs of improving right now.
Evero must try his best with the poor hand he's been dealt. Dan Morgan transitioned Carolina's significant investment to the offense at the expense of some core defensive pieces. This has blown up in his face through six games, so it'll be interesting to see what adjustments arrive before their Week 7 game at the Washington Commanders.