2 winners (and 3 losers) from Carolina Panthers' defeat vs. Falcons in Week 6
By Dean Jones
Winner No. 2
Troy Hill - Carolina Panthers CB
We've already spoken about the defensive deficiencies across their pass-rush and from a run-stopping perspective. This made things more difficult for those in the secondary. But aside from a few concentration lapses, they performed relatively well in difficult circumstances.
Veteran cornerback Troy Hill was one of few Carolina defenders to emerge from this game with any credit. The slot option impressed in coverage and got around the football consistently to stop runners in their tracks. There were a few tough moments, but it was a pleasing performance overall.
Hill isn't getting any younger, but this was another example of how important he is to Carolina's defensive strategy in 2024. What comes after that is less certain, but coordinator Ejiro Evero trusts him enough to get the job done within a secondary that is pushing hard against a troubling tide right now.
The Panthers will probably add another cornerback or two at some stage during the 2025 offseason. Until then, expect Hill to remain a factor thanks to his dependability, even though he's rapidly approaching the end of his NFL journey.
Loser No. 3
Ian Thomas - Carolina Panthers TE
The Panthers welcomed back Ian Thomas onto the squad after his spell on injured reserve with a calf issue. This was a boost considering how depleted the roster looks. It was also well timed with fourth-year tight end Tommy Tremble out with a concussion.
Thomas has underwhelmed for several years despite emerging into a blocking force on occasion. Dave Canales wanted to see if he could ignite a spark in the passing game where the former fourth-round selection is concerned. The Panthers have given him countless chances to impress. He rarely meets expectations.
Week 6 was another example. There was always going to be some rust attached after so long away from the gridiron. However, the Indiana product failed to bring in any of his three targets during an underwhelming afternoon at the office.
With the Panthers going nowhere fast and navigating their way through another losing season that could end up with the No. 1 overall selection once again, it's time to phase out players like Thomas. This needs to be the evaluation of younger individuals rather than hanging your hat on underperforming veterans who've got no long-term future with the franchise.