2 winners (and 5 losers) from Panthers' Week 1 disaster at the Jaguars

Loser No. 4

Austin Corbett - Carolina Panthers C

The Carolina Panthers held a legitimate competition for the starting center spot this offseason. It could have gone either way, but those in power went with the experience of Austin Corbett over the improving Cade Mays.

Corbett earned the right to start. However, the former Nevada standout won't be looking back on his performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars with any great fondness.

The lack of cohesion between Corbett and quarterback Bryce Young was alarming. It was hard to keep track of the number of poor snaps throughout the contest, which didn't do anybody good. Perhaps this was some rust after missing so much football last season. But that's what the preseason should be for.

Some sections of Carolina's frustrated fan base are already calling for Corbett to be benched in favor of Mays. That's a little reactionary for now, but all eyes will be on the center to see if he can respond positively.

Winner No. 2

Tetairoa McMillan - Carolina Panthers WR

It wasn't all bad. Granted, the positives were hard to find, but the performance of rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was up there among the most encouraging.

The Panthers are expecting big things from McMillan. Dan Morgan and Dave Canales ignored defensive needs to take the wideout at No. 8 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Trading Adam Thielen and losing Jalen Coker to injury only magnified the need to hit the ground running.

There was a lot to like about the way McMillan went about his business. He looked sharp and in rhythm. There was an encouraging chemistry with quarterback Bryce Young, and the first-year pro made some tough catches look routine en route to five receptions for 68 receiving yards.

This is a solid platform from which to build. Expect Young to target him heavily moving forward, given the struggles of others in the receiver room.

Loser No. 5

Ejiro Evero - Carolina Panthers DC

The heat was on Ejiro Evero heading into the season. It is absolutely scalding now after another woeful defensive performance in Week 1.

Hopes were high that the investments made by general manager Dan Morgan throughout the offseason would pay off. They still might (it's early days), but there is a significant amount of hard work ahead based on this showing.

The Panthers couldn't adjust effectively, which has been a thorn in their side ever since Evero was appointed. Jacksonville got what it wanted on offense, and the run defense was nothing short of abysmal once again to compound Carolina's misery.

Evero's 3-4 base scheme came in for severe criticism from fans on social media. The Panthers thought this could bear fruit once the personnel improved, but that might not be the case. And if this trend continues, the defensive coordinator might not last the season.

