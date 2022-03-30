Panthers 2022 draft scouting report: Kayvon Thibodeaux’s high ceiling
Could the Carolina Panthers place another stud opposite Brian Burns at No. 6 overall in the 2022 NFL draft if Kayvon Thibodeaux is still available?
With the countdown to the 2022 NFL Draft well and truly on, predicting who Scott Fitterer and his team will draft at No. 6 is a tough task. With a deep tackle class and a couple of viable quarterback options, it seems like the Carolina Panthers will use their selection on an offensive player for the first time since 2018.
However, with the departure of premier edge rusher Haason Reddick in free agency, there is still a hole to be filled at this position.
The Panthers have done good work in re-signing Marquis Haynes and Frankie Luvu – two players who flashed in limited playing time in 2022. This duo and Yetur Gross-Matos are expected to replace the play of Reddick, but pairing a total athlete opposite Pro Bowler Brian Burns could lock the position up for potentially the next decade.
With the re-emergence of Aidan Hutchinson, who exploded for 15 sacks in 2021 after a quiet pandemic season due to injury, Kayvon Thibodeaux has dropped on many analysts’ boards. Given that so many offensive tackle and quarterback-needy teams picking high, it’s possible the South Los Angeles native slips outside the top five – something that seemed impossible 12 months ago.
The University of Oregon product is an animal in the run game, using his pure power to get into the backfield. Thibodeaux still has some things to iron out in terms of pass-rushing, but it’s clear to see the prospect could be a force in the league.
Without further ado, we put together a comprehensive scouting report on Thibodeaux and what he could add to the Panthers.