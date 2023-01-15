5 draft prospects the Carolina Panthers might miss after 2022 resurgence
Carolina Panthers could miss out on Will Anderson Jr.
- Defensive End/Outside Linebacker | Alabama Crimson Tide
If the Carolina Panthers decided to move forward with Matt Corral and a veteran signal-caller in 2023, then they could use their first-round selection on bolstering other areas. One of the biggest priorities is finding a dominant pass-rushing presence opposite Brian Burns.
Letting Haason Reddick walk in free agency was a grave mistake. The edge defender was relentless en route to 16 sacks and a second-team All-Pro honor with the Philadelphia Eagles this season, which might end up with a Super Bowl ring when it’s all said and done.
Yetur Gross-Matos might be best suited to a depth chart piece based on his overall starting efforts. No matter who the new head coach is, they must improve this critical area of the field.
There’s a general consensus that Will Anderson Jr. is the best pass-rusher in the 2023 class. Had the Alabama prospect been eligible to declare last year, there’s a good chance he’d have gone No. 1 overall.
Anderson boasts a unique blend of size, speed, and athleticism that becomes a constant threat. He still managed 10 sacks and 17 tackles for loss in 2022 despite being double-teamed on almost every play, so it’s not hard to see why NFL scouts are drooling over his potential.
If the Panthers wanted to bring Anderson on board, they might be out of luck at No. 9 overall. Especially considering the Chicago Bears now own the No. 1 overall selection and need edge assistance urgently.