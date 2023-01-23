4 potential destinations for Panthers LB Shaq Thompson in 2023
Buffalo Bills
The pipeline of former Carolina Panthers players, coaches, and front-office figures thriving on the Buffalo Bills is evident. Something that’s assisted their meteoric rise to perennial Super Bowl challengers in double-quick time.
If Shaq Thompson is free to find a new home in free agency, the Bills will obviously come up. The player’s worked previously with Sean McDermott during his time as Carolina’s defensive coordinator, so the transition into the system should go off without a hitch.
This would also see Thompson find himself with a chance of getting an elusive ring for the first time since his rookie campaign in 2015. Something the player will no doubt seek given the Panthers’ recent struggles and constant losing records under previous regimes.
The prospect of Thompson landing in Buffalo almost seems too obvious if the Panthers don’t keep him around. It would further bolster a second level that consists of Tremaine Edmunds, with the player’s outstanding leadership skills sure to benefit a Bills’ roster that looks capable of special things moving forward.
Thompson would no doubt be intrigued by the thought of reuniting with McDermott. Whether he’ll get the opportunity to explore a fresh challenge is the million-dollar question.