4 Panthers players who could benefit most from Frank Reich’s arrival
Matt Corral – Carolina Panthers QB
There is no doubt that the Carolina Panthers are going to make a bold move at the quarterback position this offseason. It was a constant source of failure under Matt Rhule and now Scott Fitterer is calling the shots, this might come via trading up for their college prospect of choice during the 2023 NFL Draft.
One forgotten element in all this is also the only current quarterback under contract aside from Jacob Eason, who is on a reserve/futures deal. Matt Corral enters his second season in Carolina as an unknown quantity following Rhule’s mismanagement of reps in camp and a serious foot injury that ended his rookie campaign before it began.
The Panthers saw enough in Corral to move up to No. 94 overall and select the Ole Miss product in 2022. But with a new coaching regime coming into the fold, there’s a chance he never gets a prolonged look as a legitimate starting option.
Carolina’s appointment of Reich is great news for Corral. He is a former quarterback himself who’s an exceptional teacher, which is sure to benefit his development far greater than Rhule managed to accomplish before misfortune struck.
Corral could be No. 3 on Carolina’s quarterback depth chart by the time OTAs begin. However, it’s too early to write him off just yet with Reich assisting with his progress.