Panthers 7-round 2023 NFL mock draft: Swinging big edition
Carolina Panthers draft Josh Whyle
- Tight End | Cincinnati Bearcats
Tight End is an area of need for the Carolina Panthers. While free agent options at the position will be available, the front office can opt to go for a rookie on a cheaper contract with Josh Whyle.
Whyle shined on Cincinnati’s offense throughout his college career. The prospect’s calling card is his run-after-the-catch ability and being a great red zone target.
He has quick footwork and fluid movement for a man his size. Those two attributes also make Whyle a solid vertical and intermediate route runner.
All of this produced plenty of touchdowns for the Bearcats. Whyle finished his four-year college career with 15 receiving scores despite Cincinnati’s spread offense predicated on their wide receivers.
Whyle lacks one-on-one catch ability and is too lean to be a No. 1 tight end right away. But he has the potential to become a weapon you can give the ball to quickly and let them get yards after the catch, similar to Dallas Goedert.
At pick No. 154, Carolina cannot pass up on that upside. Although the potential for Tommy Tremble and Ian Thomas to make improvements under Frank Reich cannot be dismissed entirely.