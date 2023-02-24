Ranking the top 5 Carolina Panthers coaching hires of 2023
Jim Caldwell – Carolina Panthers Sr. Assistant
This one is almost too good to be true and somewhat bittersweet.
Make no mistake about it, Jim Caldwell is an amazing hire. But he should absolutely be a head coach in this league.
Carolina Panthers fans were shocked to find out the team hired such a capable candidate as a senior assistant. Caldwell has a strong track record in a head coaching capacity and like many other black coaches across the NFL, seemed to not get a fair shake.
The veteran figure has bowed out of pursuing future head coaching positions according to his recent statement. Even though it is frankly unfair that someone with Caldwell’s experience and knowledge hasn’t been given another chance, he will be invaluable to the new regime in Carolina.
Caldwell boasts 62 wins to 50 losses in the NFL and holds two Super Bowl trophies for his offensive coaching contributions to the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens. He also led the Colts to the Super Bowl appearance in his first season as head coach, which is considered to be among the greatest rookie head coaching campaigns in league history.
Panthers fans should be rejoicing that the team found a way to lure in Caldwell. His resume speaks for itself and should be a tremendous asset to all phases of play.